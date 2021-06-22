‘Aaj kal ke chatte-batte’: Marvel 'Eternals' actor Harish Patel calls new generation of Bollywood filmmakers ‘badtameez’

Bollywood actor Harish Patel is all set to make an appearance in the much-anticipated Marvel movie "Eternals".

In an interaction with Pinkvilla, Harish, who isn’t new to working in Hollywood made some startling statements on the Bollywood scene as of now.

Patel said that the new generation of filmmakers is “badtameez”. Although maintaining that not all are same, he said that he cannot work with people who don’t have time to talk to him.

Hollywood banner Marvel Studios recently released a teaser trailer for all of its upcoming movies, which included a sneak peek into "Eternals", the Chloe Zhao-directed superhero movie.

The film, about an alien race living on Earth for over 7,000 years who team up to protect humanity from their evil counterparts, the Deviants, will feature a cast full of Hollywood A-listers, including Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan and Brian Tyree Henry.

Indian fans were able to notice Patel in one of the scenes from the movie's footage, where he is standing next to Nanjiani, who is essaying the role of Kingo in the movie.

For the uninitiated, Patel is the cutesy actor from the 1990s who became famous for his role as Ibu Hatela in Mithun Chakraborty-starrer "Gunda".

The actor made his film debut with Shyam Benegal's critically-acclaimed 1983 movie "Mandi" and then featured in movies such as "Mirch Masala", "Mr India", "Malgugi Days", "Thanedar" and "Mohra".

"Eternals" isn't Patel's first international project as he has previously been part of movies such as "The Buddha of Suburbia", indie comedy "Today's Special" and "Run Fat Boy Run", which marked the directorial debut of "Friends" star David Schwimmer.

He also made appearances in Hulu series "Four Weddings and a Funeral" and long-running British drama "Coronation Street".

So, while the internet is going gaga over Patel's appearance in "Eternals", Patel said the movie is just yet another international project for him.