Aahana Kumra wraps up Shah Rukh Khan's 'Betaal', still bewitched by his charms

She added that "Betaal" has been the "greatest joyride" for her. "It's a wrap for 'Betaal'! It's been the greatest learning/joyride for all of us! We can only learn from one another and I'm only too grateful for this opportunity," she wrote.

Red Chillies Entertainment's Gaurav Verma wrote: "And it's a wrap for 'Betaal'! What an amazing team, they had fun filming it and you'll be scared watching it. Thank You Patrick Graham."