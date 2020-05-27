Aaditya Thackeray thanks Zoa Morani for donating plasma after recovering from COVID-19

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday thanked actress Zoa Morani for donating blood for plasma trials, after recovering from COVID-19.
Bollywood producer Karim Morani's daughter, Zoa tested positive for the novel coronavirus after returning from Rajasthan around mid-March. She was discharged from the hospital on April 12. Zoa has been urging the recovered COVID-19 patients to donate their blood for plasma therapy trials. Zoa's tweet that read: "Plasma donation round 2. Last time it helped get a patient out of ICU." Aaditya Thackeray lauded the actress's courage and wrote, "That takes some courage and strength! Thank you."
The 'Always Kabhi Kabhi' actress had earlier taken to Instagram to speak about plasma trials. She wrote, "Donated my blood today for the #plasmatherapy trials at #nairhospital .. it was fascinating !!! Always a silver lining i suppose ... the team there was so enthusiastic and careful. There was a general physician on standby just incase of emergency and the equipment brand new and safe !!! All #Covid19 recovered people can be a part of this trial , to help others covid patients recover ! Thank you Dr Jayanti Shastri and Dr Ramesh Waghmare for taking such good care of me."
"Hope this works #covidrecovery #IndiaFightsCorona They even gave me a certificate and 500 rs , Wont lie , i felt super cool today," she added.
Zoa, her sister Shaza and their father, producer Karim Morani, have been among the earliest reported COVID-19 cases in Bollywood. All of them are back home after recovering from the deadly virus.
