Aaditya Narayan marries Shweta Agarwal: Udit Narayan dances to his heart's content in son's baraat; see pics

Singer Aditya Narayan is tying the knot with his long-time girlfriend, actress Shweta Agarwal in an intimate ceremony on Tuesday.

While the wedding is reportedly going to be a lowkey affair, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the pictures of the baraat ceremony are all things blingy.

In the pictures, the veteran singer is seen dancing his heart out in the procession, accompanied by his wife and family members.

Check out the pictures: