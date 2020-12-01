Aaditya Narayan marries Shweta Agarwal: Udit Narayan dances to his heart's content in son's baraat; see pics

Singer Aditya Narayan is tying the knot with his long-time girlfriend, actress Shweta Agarwal in an intimate ceremony on Tuesday.
While the wedding is reportedly going to be a lowkey affair, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the pictures of the baraat ceremony are all things blingy.
In the pictures, the veteran singer is seen dancing his heart out in the procession, accompanied by his wife and family members.
Check out the pictures:
According to reports, Udit Narayan has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and megastar Amitabh Bachcchan to the wedding reception.
In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Udit was quoted as saying, "I've invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinhaji, Dharmendraji, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Madhuri Dixit, but with Covid-19 cases on the rise, I don't know if they will be able to attend."
Aditya and Shweta met on the sets of the 2010 horror film, 'Shaapit' and have been dating ever since.
