Aadar Jain wishes 'Principessa' Tara Sutaria 'happy 25th', latter says 'life is beautiful with you!'

The 'Student of the Year 2' actress and her rumoured beau are currently enjoying a vacation in Maldives.

Recently, the two budding Bollywood stars posted snapshots on their respective Instagram handles to tease fans. While they did not post any picture together, they put up similar aerial shots of the exotic location on their Instagram Stories.

Tara posted an aerial view of the island and said, " Hello again, paradise", while Aadar shared two pictures on his Story. One was similar to that of Tara's and the other was a picture of the luxury resort they are staying in.

"DND," Aadar wrote while sharing a similar bird's-eye view photo.

Tara and Aadar were first linked together after they made an appearance at Malaika Arora's party last year, and then at Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali party in 2019. They also reportedly celebrated New Year in London together.

On the work front, Aadar, who made his Bollywood debut in 2017 with 'Qaidi Band', will next be seen in 'Hello Charlie'. Tara has 'Tadap' and 'Ek Villain 2' coming up. 'Tadap' is Milan Luthria's remake of the Telugu hit 'RX 100'.

(With inputs from IANS)