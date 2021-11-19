Aadar Jain wishes ladylove Tara Sutaria on her birthday with a throwback photo from Maldives vacation

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria turned 26 on Friday (November 19). To make her day even more special, her boyfriend, actor Aadar Jain, posted an adorable wish for her on social media.

Tara received a plethora of heartfelt wishes, however, it was Aadar's wish that created a buzz on social media.

Amid their wedding rumours, Aadar took to Instagram and posted a Maldives throwback photo with Tara.

In the photo, both Aadar and Tara could be seen sitting on a jet-ski together as they geared up to head for a ride.

"Happy birthday my 🖤," he captioned the photo. Take a look at his post here:

Both Tara and Aadar are mostly guarded about her personal life on social media. They have been dating for a while.

Aadar is the son of Reema Kapoor and Manoj Jain and grandson of the legend Raj Kapoor.

In 2019, when the Bachchan family hosted a lavish Diwali party for the film fraternity, it was this couple that stole the limelight. Tara and Aadar were seen entering the bash hand in hand and even striking a pose for the paparazzi.

After their appearance together at the Bachchans’ Diwali bash, Aadar attended the screenings of his rumoured lady love's film in November 2019.

Tara and Aadar are often spotted together at parties and events. They finally put the rumours to rest in December 2019, by making their relationship Instagram official.

Aadar and Tara had attended the U2 band's concert in Mumbai. After the concernt, Aadar took to his Instagram story to share a glimpse and wrote, "When am with you," tagging Tara in it.

The lovebirds take every opportunity to post cute pictures of the other and write odes to them on social media too. They even go on vacations together and document all about the trip for their fans.

Tara had also attended Aadar's brother's wedding and is a regular at the Kapoor-Jains' family functions.

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 03:04 PM IST