Aadar Jain shares throwback pic from Maldives vacay, rumoured girlfriend Tara Sutaria says 'take me with you'

Raj Kapoor’s grandson Aadar Jain, who is rumoured to be dating newbie Tara Sutaria, has shared a throwback picture from their Maldives vacation and the duo's PDA in the comments section of the post is unmissable!

Jain on Saturday took to the photo-sharing app to share a throwback picture, which is reportedly from his and Tara's recent baecation. In the picture, Aadar is seen holding an oar as he poses for the camera, wearing a white shirt and a pair of printed mint green shorts.

Sharing it, he wrote in the caption: "Riding the wave #2021"

Responding to the picture of her rumoured beau, the 'Marjaavaan' actress wrote, "Take me with you."