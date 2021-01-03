Aadar Jain shares throwback pic from Maldives vacay, rumoured girlfriend Tara Sutaria says 'take me with you'

Raj Kapoor’s grandson Aadar Jain, who is rumoured to be dating newbie Tara Sutaria, has shared a throwback picture from their Maldives vacation and the duo's PDA in the comments section of the post is unmissable!
Jain on Saturday took to the photo-sharing app to share a throwback picture, which is reportedly from his and Tara's recent baecation. In the picture, Aadar is seen holding an oar as he poses for the camera, wearing a white shirt and a pair of printed mint green shorts.
Sharing it, he wrote in the caption: "Riding the wave #2021"
Responding to the picture of her rumoured beau, the 'Marjaavaan' actress wrote, "Take me with you."
Tara and Aadar were first linked together after they made an appearance at Malaika Arora's party last year, and then at Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali party in 2019. Since then, they have been spotted several times at family functions and events.
The two budding Bollywood stars had jetted off to Maldives for a holiday on the occasion of Tara Sutaria's 25th birthday.
They had posted snapshots on their respective Instagram handles to tease fans. While they did not post any picture together, they put up similar aerial shots of the exotic location on their Instagram Stories and set tongues wagging.
On the work front, Aadar, who made his Bollywood debut in 2017 with 'Qaidi Band', will next be seen in 'Hello Charlie'. Tara has 'Tadap' and 'Ek Villain 2' coming up. 'Tadap' is Milan Luthria's remake of the Telugu hit 'RX 100'.