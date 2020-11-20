A week after breakup, Krishna Shroff’s ex-boyfriend Eban Hyams shares cryptic post about 'real friendship and love'

Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna, who often shared strings of romantic photographs with her beau Eban Hyams, recently revealed that they have parted ways. Krishna had taken to her Instagram story to inform her fan clubs that the two are no longer together.

"All you fan clubs are cute and all. But please stop tagging me in edits with Eban. We aren’t together anymore. So stop associating us. Letting you all know since it was so public," Krishna had posted.

Now, a week after their break-up, Eban Hyams has shared a cryptic post about real friendship and love.

"Distance should never effect real friendships, It’s always love regardless," he wrote on his Instagram story.