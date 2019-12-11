A Suitable Boy: Tabu poses happily with director Mira Nair as she wraps the shoot

Tabu is known to do projects that are moving and unconventional in every way. Known for her versatility, Tabu can do different roles with extreme ease and has proved the same with her last two performances being AndhaDhun and De De Pyaar De.

She is all set to collaborate with Mira Nair in A Suitable Boy after they last worked together on The Namesake, which also starred Irrfan Khan.

The first look of A Suitable Boy was recently shared by Ishaan Khatter on his Instagram and now, Tabu has taken to hers to share a picture as they wrap the shoot of the six-part series.

A Suitable Boy will revolve around a young boy who develops an attraction towards a courtesan and gradually gets into a conflict with his politician father.

Take a look at the picture: