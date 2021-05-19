'A Ram bhakt never lies': Kangana Ranaut shares negative COVID-19 report as proof of her recovery

While sharing the news of her testing negative for COVID-19, the 34-year-old actress said that she was not offering tips on how to beat the virus as she did not want to rub 'Covid fan clubs' the wrong way.

"Yes there are actually people out there who get offended if you show disrespect towards the virus... Anyway thanks for your wishes and love," she added.

When Kangana had tested positive for the virus, she had referred to it as a 'a small-time flu' that got too much press’ and promised to 'demolish' it.

Instagram had reportedly deleted her post after she was criticized for being insensitive and spreading misinformation.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi release has been postponed due to the pandemic. After Thalaivi, the actor will be seen in Tejas. She also has actioner Dhaakad, Indira Gandhi’s biopic and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda in her kitty.