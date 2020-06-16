'A part of my heart has gone with you': Kriti Sanon pens down emotional note on Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Actress Kriti Sanon says she knew that the late Sushant Singh Rajputs brilliant mind was his best friend and worst enemy.

Kriti was rumoured to be in a relationship with Sushant. The two starred in the 2017 film "Raabta".

The actress took to Instagram and shared three photographs along with Sushant.

She wrote: "Sush.. I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy.. but it has broken me completely to know that you had a moment in your life where dying felt easier or better than living."

She mentioned that she could have fixed something that was broken inside him.

"I so wish you had people around you to get you pass THAT moment, I wish you hadn't pushed the ones who loved you away.. I wish I could have fixed that something which was broken inside you..I couldn't... I wish so so many things."

"A part of my heart has gone with you... and a part will always keep you alive. Never stopped praying for your happiness and never will."