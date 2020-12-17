A month after breakup, Krishna Shroff shares kissing photo with 'bae' Nusret; ex-flame Eban reacts

Last month, Krishna had taken to her Instagram story to inform her fan clubs that she and Eban are no longer together.

"All you fan clubs are cute and all. But please stop tagging me in edits with Eban. We aren’t together anymore. So stop associating us. Letting you all know since it was so public," Krishna had posted.

A week later, Hyams has shared a cryptic post about real friendship and love.

"Distance should never effect real friendships, It’s always love regardless," he wrote on his Instagram story.

Krishna, daughter of actor Jackie Shroff, had first shared a romantic photograph with Hyams in March 2019, which went viral on social media. The lovebirds were quite public about their relationship and often shared mushy pictures with each other.

According to reports, Krishna is the owner of a gym, while Hyams is a professional basketball player.