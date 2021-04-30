'A lot of people told me to wait': Siddhant Kapoor on donating plasma amid COVID-19 crisis

Bollywood actor Siddhant Kapoor Siddhanth had tested COVID-19 positive in December 2020. After the required time gap, he decided to donate his plasma to help others fight the disease.

He uploaded a picture of himself flashing a victory sign and a grin for the camera and requested people eligible for plasma donation not to hold back from doing so.

His sister and Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor also shared the same picture and wrote, "My bro @siddhanthkapoor just donated plasma. Urge all those who are eligible to do same please.”

Now, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Siddhant elaborated on his experience of donating plasma and said, “It saves people’s lives. You cannot even think about anything else. It’s not painful, it doesn’t affect you much.”

While the 36-year-old had no reservations about doing the did, many warned him against it. “A lot of people told me to wait because the situation outside is not good at the moment. But, I told them this is the time when we need to do it, or else it would get late,” he said.

Meanwhile on work front, Siddhanth will be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in "Chehre".

"'Chehre' is one of the important projects (for me). It's a crazy and intense film, and so is my role. I had a surreal experience working with Amitabh (Bachchan) sir," Siddhanth told IANS.

Directed by Rumi Jafferey, the thriller also features Emraan Hashmi, Kriti Kharbanda, Rhea Chakraborty and Annu Kapoor in important roles.

The film was all set to release on April 9. A new date for the mystery thriller is yet to be announced.

Apart from "Chehre", Siddhanth recently featured along with Prateik Babbar in the film "#Yaaram".

He considered "#Yaaram" as one of his special films because the film gave him a chance to work with his childhood friend Prateik.

"It was fun shooting with him (Prateik). He is my childhood friend. We both share a strong bond. So, everything went very smooth on the set," Siddhanth added.