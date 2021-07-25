'A lot of people dress up like him; many sport gold chains and sunglasses', says Bappi Lahiri's son Bappa Lahiri

Bappa was a part of the Vax.India.Now, a virtual concert, courtesy of the Anuradha Palakurthi Foundation, Juju Productions initiative to raise funds for the country's fight against COVID-19.

The eclectic line-up featured some of the biggest names in classical and popular music from India and abroad.

Bappa says, “It was a very big achievement for me to compose the theme song “Hum Saath Hai”. It’s a hard time and the only thing as musicians we can do is to uplift everybody’s morale and spirit. It is also something that keeps us going, it is our duty to do that.”

Bappi Lahiri has been credited with popularizing disco music in India. He is the maverick creator of songs like "I Am A Disco Dancer", "Raat Baaki, Baat Baaki", and “Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re" among others.

When asked if he feels any pressure of carrying forward his father’s legacy, Bappa says, “I am his son; his legacy are his songs. People celebrate that and I cannot change it. I will simply breathe air into it and take it further.”

He further adds, “My compositions and career will be on my own. It will be my journey, but I truly believe that dad’s work is huge. For me just to be there and share that, will be great. I would rather have my work speak for itself. I will try to entertain people, but never compare myself to him.”

Unlike his father, Bappa has enjoyed working in the west. While some may assume he has steered away from Bollywood, the young musician begs to differ and states, “I had the opportunity to work there (US) because I enjoy that style of music. My son was born there, I had to stay because we had bigger plans with Juju productions. Dad’s already done a lot of music in India. So, I thought why don’t I go abroad and try to make things for myself there.”

As an '80s kid, Bappa has grown up seeing his dad make songs with a plethora of evergreen singers and composers like Kishore Kumar, Kumar Sanu and Laxmikant–Pyarelal to name a few.

Weighing in on the current scene in Bollywood music, especially the culture of remixes that has invaded films lately, Bappa says, “Today, musicians are doing a great job. Yes, some remixes don’t work, because certain songs are made to touch a level that when you hear it again with a new singer it doesn’t hit you well as at this point it is overdone. We have great composers and musicians in India right now who are capable of doing new songs and I think we should push that.”

Although it might seem like playback singing in Bollywood has come to a standstill with unending remakes, and films which often do not require songs, thriving solely on background score, Bappa agrees that content, especially on OTT platforms, will probably continue without any over-the-top music. He says, “When we go to see a Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan movie, it makes you want playback singing and I am in support of it because I’ve grown up with it and would always want to see an actor sing those romantic songs in a masala film. Playback singing will have its ground because that’s what we’re known for. We should continue to do what we’re best at. I know with some films it doesn’t work. I did the background score for Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara, we intended to include a song but it didn’t work because we didn't need it.”

Bappa, who has travelled across the globe, states that a few years down the line, Bollywood music is going to be worldwide. “We’ve seen a boom in K-pop music, which is doing so well. Our music is growing and it’s going to be bigger than anyone can imagine,” he signs off.