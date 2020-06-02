A day after his death, Wajid Khan's mother tests positive for COVID-19

Late music composer Wajid Khan's mother Razina, who was at the hospital to take care of her son, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. According to reports, Razina had contracted the virus at the Surana Sethia hospital as there were other COVID-19 patients there.

Singer-composer Wajid Khan of music director duo Sajid-Wajid, popular for their work on superstar Salman Khan's films such as "Wanted", "Dabangg" and "Ek Tha Tiger", died early Monday morning in a city hospital here due to coronavirus. The 42-year-old singer had underlying kidney issues. "He died of a cardiac arrest," his brother Sajid told PTI while confirming that the composer had tested positive for COVID-19. According to a report by ABP News, Wajid's mother Razina was the first one to contract COVID-19 at the hospital. The report quotes a source as saying, "Wajid’s mother Razina had already contracted coronavirus before the late musician was infected with the virus. Wajid, who was suffering from kidney and throat infection, tested positive for Covid-19 later."

“Sajid-Wajid’s mother is better now and her condition has improved. She stayed in Surana Sethia hospital to take care of her ailing son. However, she contracted Covid-19 after she came in contact with other coronavirus patients at the hospital," added the source

Wajid was laid to rest at Versova cemetery in the afternoon with close friends and family members in attendance.

"He was buried around 1 PM. Because of the lockdown and COVID issue, only 20 people were allowed for the funeral. There was police security and barricades in place. Only close family, including brother Sajid and friends from the industry were present," a source close to the musician told PTI.

Inputs from PTI