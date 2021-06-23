'A big flirt': Minissha Lamba recalls being cheated on while dating an actor

Bollywood actress Minissha Lamba, who announced her divorce from restaurateur Ryan Tham in 2020, has now spilled the beans on one of her previous relationships, which involved a person from the entertainment industry.

In an interview with radio host Siddharth Kannan, Minissha expressed why she didn’t want to date anyone from the industry, given that she was once cheated on by an actor.

She said, “There is so much temptation around all the time. I don’t want to say anything because there are a lot of people who are dating actors and it is not right to make a statement that will hurt somebody. But this was a decision that I took for myself and I would rather not.”

Speaking about the person of interest being unfaithful to her, Lamba said, “I think only because the personality of the person was such that they were a big flirt.”

Earlier, the 'Bachana Ae Haseeno' actress revealed that she has found love again and has admitted that she's in a happy space.

Minissha said she is currently in a happy relationship with a 'lovely' person. However, she didn't reveal the name of her partner.

Minissha and Ryan tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2015, with just close friends and family members in attendance. However, in August last year, she announced that they got divorced. She added that it was an amicable separation.

The actress, known for films such as 'Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd', hasn't been seen in a film since 2017.

Minissha has reportedly said that she is actively looking for OTT roles, but noted that she hasn't received any interesting offers in the last couple of years.

She also tried her hands on the small screen and was seen participating in Salman Khan-hosted 'Bigg Boss' and in daily soaps like 'Tenali Rama' and 'Internet Wala Love.'