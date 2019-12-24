‘99% of the country pays tax’: Kangana trolled for hot take on CAA-NRC protests saying only 3-4% pay taxes

While actors Huma Qureshi, Farhan Akhtar, and Swara Bhaskar are taking part in protests against the amended Citizenship Act, actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday condemned these protests and said the people should not instigate violence in the name of democracy.
"It's not correct for the people to instigate violence in the name of democracy. We are still hung on to the pre-Independence era. During that time, going on strikes against the people, who had captured us, not paying taxes, all of this was really cool.
But today, because of democracy, your leaders have come from within you, not from Italy or Japan," the 'Panga' actor told ANI.
Slamming people for vandalising public property during protests, Ranaut said, "In our population, only three to four per cent people pay taxes. Rest of them are actually dependent on them.
So, who gives you the right to burn buses, trains, create ruckus in the country." "One bus costs a lot. It's not a small amount. And the condition of this country is such that there are so many, who are dying of malnutrition," added Ranaut.
Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that everyone paid taxes including labourers.Rising to Kangana’s defence, Rangoli slammed Manish Sisodia and wrote: “Sir ji Kangana is clearly talking about income tax here, please don’t twist her statements either way please don’t burn public property
