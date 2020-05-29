Sonu var bharosa nay kay? 9 reasons why we deserve a Sonu Sood biopic post COVID-19 lockdown

As COVID-19 lockdown left thousands of migrant labourers stranded, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood came to their rescue and arranged buses for them to reach their home states. The 'Simmba' actor has been making headlines for the generous contributions he has made, amid the coronavirus crisis in the country. From arranging buses for migrants and opening his Mumbai hotel for occupancy of healthcare workers to supplying PPE kits, the 'Simmba' actor has been at the forefront. While, he's gaining massive fan following for his efforts, here are 8 reasons why we deserve a Sonu Sood biopic post lockdown:

1. Migrant Saviour

As COVID-19 lockdown forced hundreds of thousands of migrant labourers to take to the path of their homes on foot, a voice echoed - "paidal kyon jaaogey mere dost? (why do you walk friend)" - and an actor who is predominantly known for villainous on-screen performances came out to help them. Sonu sponsored the travel and meal kits for the migrants after receiving permission from the Karnataka, UP, Bihar and Maharashtra governments.

2. Lending support to 'national heroes'

Sonu Sood opened doors of his Mumbai hotel for healthcare workers fighting COVID-19. He said, “In the tough times that we have been living and to support the national heroes who have been tirelessly working day and night, I open my hotel in Juhu for all the healthcare workers. Considering the mammoth duty these heroes are doing right now, this is the least we can do for them. We are all in this together, let's all come forward and support them.”