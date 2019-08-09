9 Bollywood movies that showed Kashmir’s truth before withdrawing Article 370

With Article 370 revoked India has found new love for the Valley. While many haven’t see the place themselves or heard much about it, there have been plenty cinematic representation of Kashmir for everyone to be aware of the former state’s issues. From as early as 1960 Kashmir and its picturesque locations have been part of our cinematic history, but over the years it was more than just the locations that made it into the stories.

Here are some stories that depict Kashmir and the lives as they are with issues from everyday lives to militants roaming free and influencing young ones.

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dil Se (1998) follows a journalist Amar who falls for a mysterious woman tied up with terrorists group. As he follows her he unfolds the unexpected events that raise the stakes for national security.