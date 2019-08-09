9 Bollywood movies that showed Kashmir’s truth before withdrawing Article 370

With Article 370 revoked India has found new love for the Valley. While many haven’t see the place themselves or heard much about it, there have been plenty cinematic representation of Kashmir for everyone to be aware of the former state’s issues. From as early as 1960 Kashmir and its picturesque locations have been part of our cinematic history, but over the years it was more than just the locations that made it into the stories.
Here are some stories that depict Kashmir and the lives as they are with issues from everyday lives to militants roaming free and influencing young ones.
Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dil Se (1998) follows a journalist Amar who falls for a mysterious woman tied up with terrorists group. As he follows her he unfolds the unexpected events that raise the stakes for national security.
Roja (1992), a Mani Ratnam classic follows the projectionist who is looking for her husband kidnapped by Kashmiri militants during a mission.
Haider (2014) was an adaption of Shakespeare’s Hamlet directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. The film starring Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor was about Kashmir in 1995 when it was amid widespread civil and criminal conflict.
Yahaan (2005) which marked Shoojit Sircar’s debut is a love story where the lovers are separated due the raging war and terrorism in Kashmir.
Aamir Khan and Kajol starrer Fanaa (2006) was one of the most talked about film during it release year. The film follows a terrorist who falls in love during a mission, but leaves her behind to keep her save only to find her years later, which is his son and who becomes the reason for his death.
Tahaan- A Boy with Grenade (2008) took the story to depict the simplicity of Kashmir as an 8 year old heads out looking for his pet donkey, but gets fooled into bringing back a deadly weapon into Kashmir.
Mission Kashmir (2000) that saw Hrithik Roshan in his peak years revolves around Altaaf who loses his family during a police firing, and is later adopted into a terrorists group that feed off his anger, and train him to carry out mission under the pretense of revenge.
Directed by Piyush Jha and produced by Sudhir Mishra, Sikandar (2009) follows a 14 year old living with his foster parents. However his plans to become a football player don’t go as smoothly, when one day he picks up a gun, and finds himself amid the Kashmir turmoil and deadly situations.
No Fathers in Kashmir (2019) is a story of two friends who head out in the woods to uncover the truth of their mission fathers who disappeared decades ago. After spending a few night out, they find themselves in a graveyard, where they uncover the hidden secrets of the lost men in Kashmir.
