9 Baje 9 Minutes: Deepika, Ranveer, Akshay and other Bollywood stars light candles, diyas after PM Modi's appeal

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal, several Bollywood stars also showed up at their balconies to light candles and diyas at 9 pm for 9 minutes, on Sunday.
To fight the darkness spread by the coronavirus pandemic, PM Modi had appealed citizens to light diyas, flashlights and candles on April 5 at 9 pm. Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Ananya Pandey, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar, Taapsee Pannu and other Bollywood celebrities also showed up at their windows and balconies.
Sharing a picture on Instagram, 'Sooryavanshi' actor Akshay Kumar wrote, "Together we stand and together we will come out of this dark phase. Till then stay strong, stay safe #9Baje9Minutes"
Anushka Sharma also shared a picture with husband Virat Kohli and her little furball. The 'Zero' actress also penned down a heart-felt note. She wrote, "I light a diya everyday for many years now. And as I light the diya I seek guidance, asking for the darkness in me to be dispelled. For many days since the turn of the recent events across the world, I have prayed to God to end the suffering of so many who are losing their lives without their families beside them, for the less-fortunate and the needy whose lives have turned upside down completely, for all the healthcare professionals who are working tirelessly & bravely to protect the lives of other beings, for those who are uncertain about their jobs and future. So tonight, I prayed extra for everyone and I lit diyas with the whole of India and we all prayed for each other. Prayers never go in vain."
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan and other stars also shared pictures on the photo-sharing app. Check them out here:
This came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his video message on Friday had said, "Friends, amidst the darkness spread by the corona pandemic, we must continuously progress towards light and hope. We must defeat the deep darkness of the crisis by spreading the glory of light in all four directions... And that is why, this Sunday, on April 5, we must all together, challenge the darkness spread by the corona crisis, introducing it to the power of light. On this day, we must awaken the superpower of 130 crore Indians. We must take the super resolve of 130 crore Indians to even greater heights."
