9 Baje 9 Minutes: Deepika, Ranveer, Akshay and other Bollywood stars light candles, diyas after PM Modi's appeal

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal, several Bollywood stars also showed up at their balconies to light candles and diyas at 9 pm for 9 minutes, on Sunday.

To fight the darkness spread by the coronavirus pandemic, PM Modi had appealed citizens to light diyas, flashlights and candles on April 5 at 9 pm. Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Ananya Pandey, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar, Taapsee Pannu and other Bollywood celebrities also showed up at their windows and balconies.

Sharing a picture on Instagram, 'Sooryavanshi' actor Akshay Kumar wrote, "Together we stand and together we will come out of this dark phase. Till then stay strong, stay safe #9Baje9Minutes"