'83: Ranveer Singh unveils the first poster of Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shashtri

The makers of ’83 have been treating the audience with the first looks of all the characters who brought the World Cup home in 1983. The most recent to join the league is Dhairya Karwa who will be essaying the character of Ravi Shastri.

As a batsman, Shastri was essentially defensive with his trademark “chapati shot”, popularly known as a flick off the pads shot where he also possesses the ability where he could raise his strike rate when required.

Taking to their social media, the makers posted, “The youngest player who left a mark on everyone with his Chapati shot! ???? Presenting the next devil, #RaviShastri! ???? #ThisIs83 ”

Ranveer Singh also shared the poster on his social media with the caption, “BABYFACE ASSASSIN!!! ???????????? The youngest gun amongst the Devils…Presenting #DhairyaKarwa the flamboyant all-rounder@RaviShastriOfc! #ThisIs83.”