’83: Ranveer Singh can’t stop laughing as Chirag Patil breaks bat during practice

After two months of training which started from April 2019, Ranveer Singh and team kick-started the shooting of Kabir Khan’s directorial ’83 in Glasgow. The actor is starring as Kapil Dev, Captain of the World Cup-winning Indian cricket team of 1983. The film shooting began in June. While we have seen Ranveer’s transformation into Kapil Dev and team’s hustle to learn the nuances of every cricketer of the 1983 team, it seems like their training days were pretty hilarious.

A video from the sets is now going viral on social media which sees former cricketer Sandeep Patil’s son Chirag Patil breaking his bat during the net practice. In the video shared by Chirag, Ranveer Singh and Sahil Khattar among others are seen pulling Chirag’s leg for breaking the bat. Commenting on Chirag, Sahil says, “This here is a real man of steel. Sandeep Patil’s son, Chirag has broken the bat. It was Sandip’s bat.” After seeing the bat, Ranveer adds, “Wow bro.”

Tracing the historic victory of 1983 world cup, Kabir Khan’s upcoming directorial is being presented by Anil Dhirubhai Ambani’s Reliance Entertainment. Touted to be the biggest sports film of the country, ’83 is slated to hit the screens on 10 April 2020 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It marks the first-ever trilingual release for both, Ranveer Singh and director Kabir Khan.ranveer singh