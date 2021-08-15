'83' producer Vishnu Vardhan Induri announces film franchise 'Azad Hind'

On India's 75th Independence Day, producer Vishnu Vardhan Induri of Vibri Motion Pictures has announced a film franchise titled "Azad Hind", as a tribute to the unsung heroes of the country's freedom struggle.

Induri, producer of upcoming features like "83" and "Thalaivi", said the first film to launch the franchise would bring to life the untold story of freedom fighter and revolutionary Durgawati Devi, popularly known as Durga Bhabhi.

"Exhibiting courage, valour and strength, she fought British Raj, inspiring the legendary freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh and Chandrasekhar Azad. Durgawati was also referred to as 'The Agni Of India' by British Secret Service Bureau MI 5," a statement from the makers read.

The producer said the team aims to chronicle stories of freedom fighters who are lost in history and could not get prominence despite their contribution to the freedom struggle.

"'Azad Hind' franchise will capture those films and the first film in the franchise is about Durgawati Devi who inspired the likes of Bhagat Singh and Chandrashekhar Azad," Induri said in a statement.

According to the makers, after India's independence, Durgawati started living as a common citizen in anonymity and exclusion in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

She started a school for poor children in Lucknow and died in Ghaziabad on 15 October 1999 at the age of 92.

The makers are currently looking to cast a leading actor for the title role. Other details, including the name of the director, are under wraps.

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 01:40 PM IST