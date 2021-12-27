'83' Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh's sports drama earns Rs 17.4 crore on Day 3

Ranveer Singh starrer '83', which opened in theatres on Friday, has managed to collect Rs. 47 crore within 3 days of its release. But the film is not doing as expected.

Though the movie had a successful weekend, it missed the mark of Rs 50 crore in its first three days of release.

'83' earned a net profit of Rs 12.64 crore on its release day, it amassed Rs 16.95 crore on Saturday and Rs 17.4 crore on Sunday. The film was expected to perform exceptionally well on Christmas.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#83TheFilm disappoints… Biz witnessed slight growth *outside metros* on Day 3, but not enough to cover lost ground… The jump on Day 2 [#Christmas] and Day 3 [Sun] had to be massive, since #Christmas is one of the best periods, but it was missing…"

Ranveer Singh starrer sports biopic '83', in which the actor portrays Kapil Dev, captain of the 1983 cricket World Cup-winning team, was released on Friday. The film, also stars Deepika Padukone along with many others

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 05:08 PM IST