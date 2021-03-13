8 years after split from Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan dating 'BB14' fame Aly Goni's brother Arslan?

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan has found love once again.
The couple who called it quits in 2013 are still on good terms, going on outings and vacations with their kids, and were even seen spending the lockdown time together as one family.
Now, a report by Pinkvilla suggests that Sussanne is dating none other than ‘Bigg Boss 14’ contestant Aly Goni’s brother Arslan.
Arslan is best known for his stint in the show 'Jia Aur Jia'. The report suggests that the two have known each other for six months now and met via mutual friends in the television industry.
Not to mention, they’re often spotted in each other’s company at get-togethers.
Hrithik and Sussanne were granted divorce by a family court in 2014 after 14 years of marriage.
According to reports, the reason behind the couple’s split, was because of Hrithik’s closeness to actress Kangana Ranaut.
Sussanne and Hrithik share two sons, Hridhaan and Hrehaan.
In 2019, Sussanne, the daughter of veteran actor Sanjay Khan, opened up about her split to Neha Dhupia on "BFFs with Vogue Season 3".
While talking about her experience as a single mother now, Sussanne said: "There's this energy I get from these two kids. It's like my vitamin, it keeps me going, keeps me motivated, and makes me work harder. It's an example for them to see both their parents working so hard.
"Being a single mom it's important to be on top of things and show them the balance of work and being at home. I have a support system in Hrithik. It's not a marriage but we are friends.
"That zone is so sacred to me. Doesn't make me feel sad or lonely."
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)