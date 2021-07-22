7 years of 'Brahmastra' announcement: Tweeple take hilarious jibe at makers of Ranbir Kapoor starrer, say 'don't think it will release before 2030'

Ayan Mukerji's much-awaited sci-fi trilogy 'Brahmastra', which stars real-life lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, was announced on July 22, 2014.
On Thursday, '7 years of Brahmastra' trended on Twitter as a section of internet users trolled the makers.
Taking hilarious jibes at the films' cast, users shared film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh's tweet from 2014.
Taran had tweeted: "This is BIG news! Ayan Mukerji to direct Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Produced by Karan Johar. Releasing Christmas 2016 - 23 Dec 2016."
Sharing the same, a user wrote, "Mai tab college k 2nd Year pe tha...ab job korte hue 5 years ho gaye iski shooting khatam nai ho Rahi ..This is takings more time to make than TAJ MAHAL ..hope this bcm be huge Blockbuster when it'll finally release in 3022."
Another tweeted, "When this film was announced to release I just started first year of university. Since then I’ve graduated. Successfully launched a startup which is now in its second year whilst this film still hasn’t been released. "
"Okay, so we've been hearing about #Brahmastra for 7 years now. And guess what, we still DON'T know the exact release date. We don't even know whether film is complete or not. I just hope all the hard work & wait pay off," read a tweet.
Directed by Ayan Mukerji, 'Brahmastra' is billed as a three-film series starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The first part will see Kapoor play Shiva, a man with special powers.
The long in the making project also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.
The fantasy-adventure, produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios, will release in five languages -- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.
'Brahmastra' was earlier scheduled to release in December 2019 but was pushed to summer 2020, as Mukherji had said he needed more time in order to get the film's VFX right.
In February last year, the team announced a December 2020 release, but the film was further delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to reports, the final schedule of 'Brahmastra' will be filmed in Budapest.
