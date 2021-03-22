67th National Film Awards: Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Chhichhore', Kangana Ranaut and more - check out list of winners

The winners of the prestigious national film awards were announced on Monday as the jury members submitted their report to Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar with their final recommendations in various categories.
Every year the winners of the awards are announced in April and the presentation ceremony is held on May 3, which is when India's first feature film is said to have its theatrical release in 1913. However, the 67th National Film Awards were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Late Bollywood actor's 'Chhichhore', which also starred Shraddha Kapoor, was ' awarded as the best Hindi Feature Film. Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut won the Best Actress award for r 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' and 'Panga'.
The Best Actor Award was bagged by Manoj Bajpaayee and Dhanush.
Here's the list of winners:
Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Maharshi (Telugu-language action-drama)
Best Actor: Manoj Bajpaayee for Bhonsle and Dhanush for Asuran
Best Actress: Kangana Ranaut (file photo) awarded best actress for 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' and 'Panga'.
Best Direction: Vetrimaaran for Asuran
Best Hindi Feature Film: Chhichhore
Best Choreography: Raju Sundaram for Maharshi
Best Music Direction: D Imman for Viswsam
Best Male Playback Singer: B Praak for 'Teri Mitti' (Kesari)
Best Female Playback Singer: Savani Ravindra for 'Raan Petala'
Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi for 'The Tashkent Files'
Best Supporting Actor: Vijay Sethupathi for Super Deluxe
Best Fil Critic: Sohini Chattopadhyay
Best Book On Cinema: 'A Gandhian Affair: India's Curious Portrayal of Love in Cinema' written by Sanjay Suri
Most Film Friendly State: Sikkim
Best Child Artist: Naga Vishal for KD (Tamil)
Best Direction: Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan for Bahattar Hoorain (Hindi)
Best Children's Film: Kastoori (Hindi)
Best Film on Environment : Water Burial (Monpa)
Best Film on Social Issues: Anandi Gopal (Marathi)
Best Film on National Integration: Tajmahal (Marathi)
Best Debut Film of a Director: Mathukutty Xavier for Helen (Malayalam)
Best Feature Film: Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam)
Non-Feature Film Awards:
Best Narration: Sir David Attenborough, Wild Karnataka (English)
Best Music Direction: Bishalkhjyoti, Kranti Darshi Guruji-Ahead of Times (Hindi)
Best Film on Family Values: Oru Paathiraa Swapnam Pole (Malayalam)
