67th National Film Awards: B Praak wins Best Male Playback Singer, Akshay Kumar says 'proud' to be a part of 'Teri Mitti'

Singer B Praak on Monday won the Best Male Playback Singer for the patriotic song 'Teri Mitti' from Akshay-starrer war-drama 'Kesari'.

Expressing his happiness, the singer reacted to the news and tweeted: "Most grateful in this time, cannot express my feelings in words. Would like to thank almighty for this. Thank you so much for always giving me love. Grateful and blessed."