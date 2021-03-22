67th National Film Awards: B Praak wins Best Male Playback Singer, Akshay Kumar says 'proud' to be a part of 'Teri Mitti'

Singer B Praak on Monday won the Best Male Playback Singer for the patriotic song 'Teri Mitti' from Akshay-starrer war-drama 'Kesari'.
Expressing his happiness, the singer reacted to the news and tweeted: "Most grateful in this time, cannot express my feelings in words. Would like to thank almighty for this. Thank you so much for always giving me love. Grateful and blessed."
Congratulating B Praak on achieving the milestone of 'Best Playback Singer', the 'Good Newwz' star tweeted: "#TeriMitti still gives me goosebumps every time I hear it and one song I'm most proud of being part of...Couldn't be happier! @BPraak #NationalFilmAwards2019."
The four-minute-forty seven seconds is a loud cry of warriors who sacrificed their lives for the soil of their nation. Penned by Manoj Muntashir, the song has been crooned by singer B Praaka and the music has been composed by Arko.
'Kesari', based on the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi, where an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans, will see Akshay essaying the role of Havildar Ishar Singh.
The 67th edition of the National Film Awards announced the honours to the entertainment industry's best talent for the year 2019 after getting delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
(inputs from ANI)
