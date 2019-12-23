66th National Awards: Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Akshay Kumar receive their honours

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu is distributing the awards at the Vigyan Bhawan. Divya Dutta and Sonali Kulkarni are hosting the event. Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javedkar was all praises for Akshay, Vicky, Ayushmann. In the pics, we can see Vicky Kaushal and Akshay Kumar sitting alongside each other.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan who was to receive the Dadasaheb Phalke award at the event could not make it because of his illness.

