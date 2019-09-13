5 Years Of Finding Fanny: Arjun Kapoor shares video featuring Deepika Padukone

Five years ago, Arjun Kapoor and Deepika Padukone came together for an interesting story, Finding Fanny. The film was helmed by Homi Adajania and it was Deepika’s second collaboration with him after Cocktail. It also featured Ranveer Singh in a cameo.
A day ago, Arjun Kapoor celebrated five years of Finding Fanny and got nostalgic. The actor shared a video featuring some moments from the film and wrote, “Love never dies…it’s always there somewhere ❤#5YearsOfFindingFanny #FindingFanny #HomiAdajania @deepikapadukone @foxstarhindi @MaddockFilms.”
On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is gearing up for his biggest release this year, Panipat. The film stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt and is helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The actor will also be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and it’s release date is yet to be decided.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)