5 Years Of Finding Fanny: Arjun Kapoor shares video featuring Deepika Padukone

Five years ago, Arjun Kapoor and Deepika Padukone came together for an interesting story, Finding Fanny. The film was helmed by Homi Adajania and it was Deepika’s second collaboration with him after Cocktail. It also featured Ranveer Singh in a cameo.

A day ago, Arjun Kapoor celebrated five years of Finding Fanny and got nostalgic. The actor shared a video featuring some moments from the film and wrote, “Love never dies…it’s always there somewhere ❤#5YearsOfFindingFanny #FindingFanny #HomiAdajania @deepikapadukone @foxstarhindi @MaddockFilms.”