5 times Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi spoke like his Instagram followers; watch videos

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, 'Aye Dil Hai Mushkil' filmmaker Karan Johar has been quite on social media. The 'Sooryavanshi' producer has been regularly sharing adorable videos of his twins Yash and Roohi. Karan has named his quarantine diaries 'lockdown with the Johars.' Yash and Roohi have become internet sensations lately and the sibling duo has been garnering a lot of attention for their cute antics. From being fashion critics and judging Karan Johar's sartorial choices to calling him boring, here are 5 hilarious videos of Yash and Roohi speaking like his Instagram followers:

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Wednesday shared another amusing video from his home, where he is having some fun time with his little munchkins Yash and Roohi Johar. They are seen wearing colourful funky glasses and the trio jokingly term them as "stupid."