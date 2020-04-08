5 times Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi spoke like his Instagram followers; watch videos

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, 'Aye Dil Hai Mushkil' filmmaker Karan Johar has been quite on social media. The 'Sooryavanshi' producer has been regularly sharing adorable videos of his twins Yash and Roohi. Karan has named his quarantine diaries 'lockdown with the Johars.' Yash and Roohi have become internet sensations lately and the sibling duo has been garnering a lot of attention for their cute antics. From being fashion critics and judging Karan Johar's sartorial choices to calling him boring, here are 5 hilarious videos of Yash and Roohi speaking like his Instagram followers:
Filmmaker Karan Johar on Wednesday shared another amusing video from his home, where he is having some fun time with his little munchkins Yash and Roohi Johar. They are seen wearing colourful funky glasses and the trio jokingly term them as "stupid."
Months after calling him a 'Joker,' director Karan Johar's little munchkin Yash Johar now feels that his father is 'very boring.' A new video shared by Karan on his Instagram features Yash who is seen saying "boring, very boring," to which Karan asks, "Who is boring?" "Dadda (Karan) is boring, because corona is coming," replies Yash moments before he runs away.
After his toddler son Yash suggested Karan Johar should wear "simple clothes", the filmmaker's daughter Roohi has described his blazer collection as "girl clothes"!
Karan is heard saying: "Are you laughing at dada's clothes? I guess I have to reassess my fashion choices."
Karan shared a hilarious video where he was seen asking for his kids' fashion advises. While Roohi disapproved of his sartorial choices, Yash suggested that the director should wear 'simple clothes'.
Yash and Roohi raiding his wardrobe.
Karan's daughter, Roohi's mood in this video is literally all of us on self-quarantine right now!
On the work front, the release of Karan Johar's 'Sooryavanshi' got postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The filmmaker has also been working on his multi-starrer period drama 'Takht'. The film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Anil Kapoor.
Inputs from ANI.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)