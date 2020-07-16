5 key points from Richa Chadha's incisive blog on the ‘Insider Vs Outsider’ debate

2. As for nepotism, it just makes me laugh out loud in real life. I don’t hate “star kids”. Why are we expected to? If someone’s father is a star, they are born into that household the same as we are to our folks. Are you ashamed of your parents? Is it right to expect someone else to be ashamed of their parents/families/legacy? This is a hateful and nonsense argument. I am a self-made person in this business. Will you tell my children to be ashamed of my struggle to reach where I have, for instance? ‘Star-kids’ have to deal with rivalry within their own clans. Often this is an inter-generational, unforgiving and all-encompassing contest. There exist hierarchies within the clan too, wherein say the grandson of a legendary singer or the son of an ace stuntman maybe thought of as lesser than that of a director or actor.

3. Privilege coupled with ignorance, apathy and incompetence is not a good look. Perhaps, it’s time we shed this classism. Sexism I am aware, will thrive for a while. Because this ‘last gasp of patriarchy’ is basically a gasp for air in the middle of a loud laugh. The thing with privilege is, it is invisible to those who have it. We cannot have a sincere discussion about equality before confronting entitlement.

4. This ‘blaming’ trivialises a situation as grave as this and conveniently ignores the role of mental health. I am surprised by our collective lack of dismay or shock at how low we have stooped in our discourse. The social media timelines of the deceased actor’s friends and girlfriend are littered with filth! Who are these ‘fans’? I checked out a few profiles online. The same gutter mouths that abused Sushant when he took a stand on the ‘Padmavat’ issue are now abusing his loved ones for ‘not being there’ for him. Several of these are fake fan profiles that have emerged overnight, they're using his images to get their daily fix of online validation.

5. Several directors were seen sharing condolence messages a month ago. So many among these have run down movies of their peers pre-release, have replaced actresses who refused to sleep with them at the last minute and several have in fact repeatedly forecasted ‘iska kuch nahi hoga’. Invariably, many such soothsayers only end up making bhurji with the eggs on their face. You’re not God. Stop infecting the world with your jadedness and cynicism.