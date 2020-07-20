5 heart-winning Naseeruddin Shah titles to watch on his birthday before binge-watching 'Bandish Bandits'

In the picturesque land of nawabs, shayari’s and courtly old-world romance, crooks Khallu and Babban (Naseeruddin Shah and Arshad Warsi) fall for Begum Para (Madhuri Dixit Nene) and the Begum's aide Muniya (Huma Qureshi) respectively.

The enthralling performance of the uncle-nephew team is sure to tickle your funny bone. The sequel is definitely better than original. This black comedy is sharp, spicy and volatile. Watch Dedh Ishquiya on Amazon Prime Video.

Foto (2007):

This super hit award winning Bollywood kids’ movie is about a 11-year-old boy living in a world of imagination and fantasy who struggles to interact with other children. When a film crew arrives in town to make a movie, the lines between reality and fantasy become blurred.

Shah plays the lead actor in this beautiful comedy. Watch Foto on Amazon Prime Video.

Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983):