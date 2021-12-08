Not just Katrina Kaif, THESE Bollywood actresses are also happily married to younger men

Everything is fair in love and war, and love has no boundaries. Love is an eternal feeling that is above religion. It has a very emotional touch with a partner whom they love.

As Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is all set to tie the knot with actor Vicky Kaushal who is five years younger than her, here is a list of Bollywood actresses who married younger men.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Global star Priyanka Chopra is elder to husband Nick Jonas by 10 years. On December 1, 2021, Priyanka and Nick celebrated their three-year anniversary. The actress takes every mockery of her age gap with Nick in a positive stride.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan were rumoured to have started dating during the making of Mani Ratnam’s Guru. The two tied the knot in 2007, and it has been a fairy tale since, A beauty queen and Miss World, Aishwarya rocked with her appearance on the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival in the French city with daughter Aaradhya. A little girl, Aaradhya, stepped out the mom way.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra



Shilpa and Raj’s journey is nothing less than a scene from of a Bollywood film, filled with controversies and speculations. They met at business meetings, where Raj was helping her out for the promotion of her perfume brand S2. That time she refused by saying, “We are just friends. I have a business relationship with Shilpa regarding her perfume.” But after time passed by, she admitted that, “I am dating somebody. I hope he will be the one, but I don’t want to say too much because it is still very early on in our relationship.”

Further she added, “He respects and understands what I do, and it is nice to be cared for. I have been very lonely for a very long time, and it is nice to know I have somebody to look forward to seeing at the end of the day.” But today, they are together, much in love, successful business partners and also the proud parents of a son, Viaan Raj Kundra. The two got married in 2009.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu



Bollyood actress Soha Ali Khan fell in love with Kunal Khemu, who is 4 year younger to her. They got engage in Paris in 2014 and married in Mumbai on 25 January 2015. Recently, the couple was enjoying holidays in London. Yesterday, was Kunal Khemu’s birthday and he celebrated with Soha, while posting a picture of Soha’s baby bump on social media. In the picture, Soha is glowing.

Farah Khan and Shrish Kunder



Farah Khan met Shirish Kunder on the sets of Main Hoon Na, where he was editing her directorial debut. The couple, who have an eight-year age gap, have two daughters, Anya and Diva and one son, Czar.

Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu



She has a lot of tags in life — model, Miss India, actor and a star wife. The actress married the south superstar Mahesh Babu, who is two years her junior, in 2005. She is now a mother of two kids, Gautam Gattamaneni and Sitara.

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 04:03 PM IST