47-year-old Mandira Bedi's stunning bikini picture will make you wonder if she can reverse time

Mandira Bedi wears many hats. Over the years, she has reinvented herself from being the lead actress of the iconic TV series "Shanti" to hosting ICC Cricket World Cup for five years, and from being a fashion designer to a fitness icon who inspires fans with workout videos on social media, besides playing strong women on the screen.

Mandira Bedi, who has been quite the trendsetter on social media, has once again taken Instagram by storm with her stunning bikini picture. Mandy is currently vacationing in Bali and has internet wondering if she can reverse time.

She shared the picture with the caption, "Bye bye Bali ❣️"