'47 days of shoot during COVID-19': Shahid Kapoor wraps filming for 'Jersey'

Mumbai: Actor Shahid Kapoor has wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film "Jersey", a Hindi remake of 2019 Telugu blockbuster of the same name.

Kapoor, who plays a cricketer in "Jersey", had started filming the movie earlier this year but the shoot was put on hold in March due to the coronavirus pandemic The team resumed the production in October and shot in various location in and around Dehradun and Chandigarh.

The 39-year-old actor took to social media on Monday night and shared that the team completed the shoot in about 47 days with safety protocols in place.

"It's a film wrap on Jersey... 47 days of shoot during covid. Just unbelievable. I am so proud of the entire team. It's nothing short of a miracle," Kapoor posted on Twitter.