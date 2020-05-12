42 years of 'Don': Amitabh Bachchan digs out picture receiving Filmfare

Amitabh Bachchan marked the forty-second anniversary of his iconic film 'Don' on Tuesday by digging out a throwback picture of him receiving the Filmfare award for the movie.

The 77-year-old actor took to Instagram to post a picture of himself and Nutan who also received the Filmfare award that year.

"42 years of DON .. with Nutan ji Best Actor filmfare for Don .. produced by Nariman Irani .. passed away through a freak accident .. I dedicated the Award to his wife .. called her on stage," Bachchan wrote in the caption.