4 Gym looks inspired by Bollywood divas to beat Monsoon woes

Staying in the spotlight comes with the hefty price of maintaining a fit and toned bod. With the cameras equipped to capture every flab, here are some gym outfit inspirations, courtesy our very own Bollywood divas.
Malaika Arora is someone who cannot be dethroned when it comes to gym fashion. This beauty is acing her fashion even in her mid-40s. She always experiments with her gym looks. Today, the paps spotted her at I Think Fitness in Bandra.
Mother of two adorable kids Mira Rajput Kapoor makes sure she stays in shape despite her hectic schedule. She keeps her gym look simple with t-shirt and leggings. This star wife was spotted at the gym earlier today in the city.
Needless to say the well maintained beauty Disha Patani also follows her fitness routine religiously. She often snapped at gym in Juhu. Unlike others, Disha opts for cycling shorts and a vest, which is kind of androgynous.
‘Gold’ actress Mouni Roy keeps her fitness essentials in a simple and chic form. She always goes for casual look with t-shirt and leggings. She was spotted at Carter road in Bandra.
Photos by Viral Bhayani
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)