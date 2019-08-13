4 Gym looks inspired by Bollywood divas to beat Monsoon woes

Staying in the spotlight comes with the hefty price of maintaining a fit and toned bod. With the cameras equipped to capture every flab, here are some gym outfit inspirations, courtesy our very own Bollywood divas.

Malaika Arora is someone who cannot be dethroned when it comes to gym fashion. This beauty is acing her fashion even in her mid-40s. She always experiments with her gym looks. Today, the paps spotted her at I Think Fitness in Bandra.