31YearsOfTezaab: Madhuri Dixit takes 'EkDoTeenChallenge' in a unique way

New Delhi: Madhuri Dixit on Monday picked a unique way to celebrate 31 years of her iconic film 'Tezaab.' The actor uploaded a video on her Twitter handle where she can be seen grooving on the iconic song 'Ek Do Teen' from the film.

The 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' actor took the occasion to start fun dance '#EkDoTeenChallenge and urged fans to share their steps on the song, which is really close to her heart.

"Ek Do Teen... has been a really special song for me. So today, I'm celebrating #31YearsOfTezaab with a fun dance challenge on @TikTok_IN. Match my steps & share your videos using #EkDoTeenChallenge A few of you will also get a surprise from me. Let's dance away!" Apart from the star, the other star cast of the film Anil Kapoor took a stroll down the memory lane and shared a series of pictures from the film, which will surely take you back during the time the film was shot.