3 years of 'Uri: The Surgical Strike': Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam share BTS photos featuring Aditya Dhar, Mohit Raina

Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam got nostalgic as their sperhit film 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' completed three years on Tuesday.

Taking to their respective social media handles, Vicky and Yami shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the film's sets.

The photos also feature director and Yami's husband Aditya Dhar, Mohit Raina and other members of their team.

"Forever grateful. #3yearsofUriTheSurgicalStrike," Vicky captioned his post.

On the other hand, Yami wrote, "Countless memories and profound gratitude. 3 years of Uri:The Surgical strike."

The photos shared by the actors clearly showed that the josh of the entire team was high throughout the shooting of the film.

Even after three years, 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' is remembered for the actors' stellar performances and patriotic dialogues -- especially 'How's the josh'.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the war drama is based on the Indian Army's 2016 surgical strike in Pakistan.

It has received high critical acclaim and ranks among the highest-grossing Hindi films. 'Uri' also won four National Film Awards in the year 2018. Apart from Best Director and Best Actor, the film also bagged awards for Best Background Music and Best Sound Design.

The film also stars Paresh Rawal, and Kirti Kulhari among others.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 02:48 PM IST