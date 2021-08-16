'3 kids in 4 years has been humbling': Lisa Haydon shares adorable photos of breastfeeding baby girl Lara

Model and actress Lisa Haydon on Sunday shared a bunch of photos with her newborn baby girl Lara on Instagram and spoke about motherhood.

Lisa often shared stunning pictures from her pregnancy shoot on the photo-sharing app, however, she kept it low-key on social media after delivering her third child.

Lisa and her husband, Dino Lalvani, welcomed her third child in June.

The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' actress said she was away from Instagram for a while now and this was a catch up post.

In the photos, she can be seen posing in all black blazer dress holding Lara in her arms.

"Things can feel pretty extra after having a baby. A lot of it is probably hormones. Two under two and three kids in four years has been truly humbling. I don’t mean humbling in the way I’ve heard ppl say after winning an Oscar lol But humbled in an, I feel incapable kind of way. I thought we’d be taking it one day at a time, but we’re down to taking it one feed at a time," she wrote.

"No one tells you how long you’ll spend burping your baby. And what not getting that burp up can mean. I take a second sometimes to just remind myself there is no destination in motherhood. Pumping while having a coffee, organising the boys schedules — pick ups, drop offs, and bouncing the bouncer with one foot. And then there’s that sound, that tiny little noise that makes it all worth it, and when you finally hear it, it’s the most rewarding.. that little burp," Lisa added.

In another post, the actress can be seen breastfeeding Lara and they are looking absolutely adorable.

Lisa captioned her pictures with a beautiful and thoughtful message thanking the world.

She wrote, "Was it just world breastfeeding week? In honour of this special week Lara would like to thank everyone that has let her feel normal for eating in public."

While the 'Queen' actress had not made an official announcement, her interaction with a fan on Instagram had confirmed the news of the birth of her baby girl.

Reacting to one of Lisa's Instagram posts last month , a user had commented, "Hey can you tell me please where's your 3 tiny baby?"

To this, the actress wrote, "in my arms" and added smiling emojis.

In May, Lisa had revealed that she will welcome her third child, a daughter on June 22. She had shared the news of her pregnancy in March, 2021.

The 'India's Next Top Model' host, who got married to Dino in October 2016, gave birth to her first baby Zack in 2017. The couple were blessed with their second baby, Leo, in February 2020.

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 09:44 AM IST