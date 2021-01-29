'3 Idiots' actor Sharman Joshi's father and veteran theatre artist Arvind Joshi passes away

Renowned Gujarati theatre actor and director Arvind Joshi breathed his last on January 29 at Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital, as reported by Komal Nahta's Film Information.

Arvind is survived by his wife and two children – “3 Idiots” actor Sharman and Mansi, who is married to actor Rohit Roy.

The senior Joshi was the brother-in-law of actress Sarita Joshi and uncle of actress Ketki Dave.

Besides gracing the theatre stage, Joshi has also worked in Bollywood films like "Apmaan Ki Aag", "Sholay", and "Ittefaq".

Days before his father’s demise, Sharman, who is married to Prem Chopra's daughter Prerana opened up on how says he still feels like an outsider and feels sorry for himself for not being connected to the star parivaars of Bollywood.

Joshi has worked in Bollywood for over two decades now. While he understands how the film industry and the connections work, he says he still feels like an outsider.

"I still feel like an outsider," Sharman tells IANS, adding: "I understand that there is a certain monogamy of certain generations of families that have been in business, and tomorrow my children would enjoy the fruit of my presence in the Hindi cinema. I have established relationships with people, and they will get the advantage. It is about the time spent in the business and familiarity. There have been experiences and adventures that people share.

"I understand that but I do feel a little sorry for me sometimes, that I was not connected to a film industry family. I was born into a theatre family, though, so I have plenty of experience on that front," he said.

The actor worked in theatre for around 10 years before making his Bollywood debut in Vinay Shukla's 1999 release, "Godmother", starring Shabana Azmi in the title role.

He has also made his mark in films such as "Ferrari Ki Sawari" and "Rang De Basanti" among others.