3 days after I-T raids, Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu resume 'Dobaaraa' shoot

Mumbai: "With all our love to all the haters", filmmaker Anurag Kashyap said on Saturday in a message on Instagram to announce that shooting of his film "Dobaaraa" with Taapsee Pannu had resumed.

This was Kashyap's first comment since March 3 when the Income Tax Department searched his properties as well as those of Pannu and his partners who launched the now shuttered production house Phantom Films.

The director took to the social media platform to share an on-set picture with Pannu and said they have restarted filming on their second project together. Both Pannu and Kashyap are known for their outspoken views on a range of issues.

"And we restart #DoBaaraa .. with all our love to all the haters," he captioned the photograph, refraining from directly mentioning the I-T raids.