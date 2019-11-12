26YearsOfBaazigar: Kajol recreates 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein' with a quirky twist

The 1993 Diwali release "Baazigar" was one of Shah Rukh Khan's earliest blockbusters.

Abbas-Mustan's thriller, co-starring Kajol and Shilpa Shetty, is still remembered for the dialogue "Haar kar jeetne waale ko baazigar kehte hai" and its music, besides SRK's antihero avatar.

The film completed 26 years on Tuesday, and Kajol shared a quirky boomerang video on Instagram, ushering a wave of nostalgia.

In the video, Kajol is seen winking her left eye to the beats of the film's superhit song, "Yeh kaali kaali aankhein".

"Oops! still don't have black eyes... #26YearsOfBaazigar," she wrote.