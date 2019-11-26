26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks: From Amitabh Bachchan to Anushka Sharma, B-town pays tribute to martyrs and fallen heroes

Eleven years ago, Mumbai went through one of the most tragic times when terror attacks unfolded in different parts of the city. It left 166 people dead and over 300 injured. On November 26, 2008, the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Oberoi-Trident, CST, Nariman House, Cafe Leopold, and Cama Hospital were attacked by terrorists.

Today, Bollywood celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to the martyrs and fallen heroes. Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Bhumi Pednekar among others paid tribute.