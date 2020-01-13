25 years of 'Karan Arjun': When Shah Rukh Khan reconsidered the offer after Salman and Aamir showed interest

A list of 5 iconic dialogues of Bollywood will be incomplete if “Mere Karan Arjun aayenge” is not included. The film created an impact not just because of this one-liner but also because it was a complete masala entertainer in all respects replete with an interesting and touching story, dramatic moments, action, super-hit music etc. And of course, the presence of superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in the lead roles! Today, this iconic movie, Karan Arjun, completes 25 years and on this occasion, its producer-director Rakesh Roshan goes down memory lane, in an exclusive chat with Bollywood Hungama. He breaks many myths floating on the internet with regards to its casting and also speaks about the music aspect, locations etc.

The trivia section on IMDb is filled with trivia that Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Armaan Kohli were considered for the film. Also, that you had approached Aamir Khan but he was not satisfied with his role. Are all these anecdotes true?

Not really. The original choice of actors was Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn. But they were not happy with their respective parts and wanted to switch. So Shah Rukh wanted to play Karan while Ajay desired to essay Arjun. However, I refused to do so. Hence, they both backed out of the film. Basically, they were not convinced with the story and the reincarnation element. Not just them, most people I narrated the story to were not convinced. My friends and my technicians in the crew argued that such kind of plot won’t be digested. In love stories, it was digested before. But with Karan Arjun, it was more about mother-son bond with a touch of reincarnation. But I had full belief in the subject. I argued that when a mother, whose sons were brutally killed, says that “Mere bete ayenge”, even if they would have come from Mars or Jupiter, it would have been accepted!

So, I was very confident but my actors were not. So they left the film. I then approached Salman Khan and Aamir Khan and both jumped at the script. However, Aamir made it clear that he was shooting some movie at that point and that he can start only six months later. But I couldn’t have waited for so long. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh found out that Salman and Aamir have shown interest. This is when he came back to me. He said sorry and insisted that he wants to do the film. And his dates were available. So, I went to Aamir and explained him the situation. Also, I had worked with Shah Rukh before – you can say that I gave him a break in King Uncle. Aamir understood and this is how the male lead actors of the film were locked!

Till the end, Shah Rukh was not convinced with the idea of Karan Arjun. He categorically told me, “Rakesh ji, whatever you’re instructing, I am following it. But I still have apprehensions about the story.” When the film released and got tremendous appreciation, Shah Rukh apologized and admitted that I was right with my conviction.

Interestingly, the same year, 1995, Shah Rukh Khan also delivered Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, and he was not sure about that film too. He even called it ‘pansy’, as revealed by its director Aditya Chopra in his book. Both films were huge blockbusters and two of his biggest hits ever. And he was unsure about both of them!

To be honest, even we were not sure. Nobody knows why a film works or it doesn’t. It’s all destiny. We can only strive to make a good film. I believe that in our industry, nobody is intelligent and nobody is a duffer. If my time is good, I am intelligent and am a good filmmaker. But if time is not good, then I am a bad filmmaker. With good times, you get good thoughts and ideas. A good star cast falls into place. Everything happens for the good. And it’s the opposite during bad times!

Was it tough handling two big stars in your film? Were there any differences between them during the shoot?

They were not stars at that time. They were still newcomers. They became stars during the making of this film, especially Salman Khan, who gave Hum Aapke Hai Koun, which released 6 months before Karan Arjun. Also, I made them sit together and did a joint narration. Then I asked them if they have any problems. Both replied in the negative. And even while shooting, there were no issues between them.

As for actresses, reports floating state that Juhi Chawla, Karishma Kapoor, Nagma, Raveena Tandon and Deepshikha Nagpal were offered the parts in Karan Arjun…

Not true. Kajol and Mamta Kulkari were the original choices from Day 1.

Action director Veeru Devgan left the film in a few days. True?

Yes. Veeru Devgan was the fight master of the film. He came on the sets for the first 2-3 days and then announced that he can’t shoot this film. When I asked why, he replied that he’s upset since his son Ajay Devgn missed such a good film. I understood and took somebody else in his place.

The IMDb also states that after Veeru Devgan left the film, you alleged that he used the slingshot idea of Karan Arjun in Ajay Devgn starrer Vijaypath. The report further says that you were upset with him.

That’s not true. Veeru Devgan was one of my best pals in the industry. We worked in so many films. He used to be my stunt double when I was an actor in films like Aankhon Aankhon Mein.