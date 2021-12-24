25 crew members of Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon's 'Ganapath' test positive for COVID-19: Source

At least 25 crew members of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon's film 'Ganapath' tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a source close to the film, the makers stalled the shoot of the film after the crew members contracted the virus.

The team was shooting for the much-awaited film in London.

However, recently, Tiger announced on social media that he has completed the UK schedule of the upcoming film.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Tiger posted a behind-the-scene video with Kriti from the film's set. "And that's a wrap. I think the two of us could probably eat that (cake) whole thing after that mammoth schedule #ganapath schedule wrap @kritisanon," he wrote.

The team began filming for the movie in the UK last month. It stars Tiger and Kriti in never-seen-before avatars and features high-octane action sequences shot with top-notch, international stunt directors.

Touted as a futuristic action-thriller, the film is helmed by 'Queen' director Vikas Bahl. It is produced by Bahl, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani.

The film is scheduled to be released theatrically on December 23, 2022.

