'21st Century Boy' Ibrahim Ali Khan flaunts his abs in traditional jacket - check out pic

Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan's latest picture is doing rounds on the internet, and as usual, fans are going gaga over him.

The picture was originally shared by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla on their official Facebook page on Monday.

In the picture, Ibrahim is seen wearing a Patola mirror front open jacket embroidered in mirror and resham threads. He has paired a navy blue pathani salwar to compliment the jacket.

In the caption of the post, the designer duo called Ibrahim the “21st-century boy.”

Check the picture here: