'21 years of working would not have happened with just nepotism': Kareena on receiving flak after Sushant's death

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has been on the radar of haters ever since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Bebo has been trolled, mocked and criticised on social media for being an ‘insider’ and flaunting her ‘privilege’.

The nepotism debate may have started with Kangana Ranaut’s appearance on Karan Johar’s chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’, but it only gained momentum after Bollywood bigwigs were accused of sabotaging Rajput’s career.

Sushant was found hanging at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14. He was 34.

In an interaction with Mojo, Bebo stated that she can bring out a list of starkids who haven’t made it big just because of nepotism.

Kareena said, “We’re not used to understanding what the situation is. We’re just used to attacking people whether they come from a privileged background, whether they’re elitist. It’s just that thing you know when they have their name, fame, money so it’s bad. The larger picture is also not being looked at. So whatever I say is just going to make the whole discussion like, it’s just going to add up. Because honestly, I just have to say that 21 years of working would not have happened with just nepotism, it’s not possible.”

“I can take a long list out of superstars’ children for whom it’s not been able to happen for them that way. Yes of course I feel that even a doctor’s son will also say that ‘I wish my son will also become a doctor’. I think it’s just the thought, it’s our culture,” she added.