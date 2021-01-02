'2021 good year for childbirth': Tarot card reader Dr Neelam on Deepika Padukone

Actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been on the radar, right from the time they started dating to their big fat Indian wedding.

While the actress has never opened up on extending her family, and is currently moving ahead with back-to-back films, ace tarot card reader Dr Neelam suggests what 2021 holds for B-town's power couple, including childbirth.

Deepika Padukone

The first few months of the year 2021 start with a feeling of being trapped and victimised. You could be feeling powerless because of your thoughts which are totally scattered. Take care of your mind. Practise mindfulness or the helplessness feeling could harm your health in a major way.

Some good projects will come your way but will bring confusion. You could have difficulties in making the right choices and that could harm your professional corner.

The cards suggest unless you move past the confusion and conflict in your mind there can be no progress. Even if the universe wants to give you the receiving is blurred from your side.

The year shows a good time for childbirth and happiness but again you need to be ready by clearing your mind. A good support system will always be around you providing you love, care and joy, provided you see and feel it. Tarot cards advise you to look at the glass full not at the glass as half empty.

Ranveer Singh

2021 signifies a Karmic year for you. As you sow, so shall you reap. The start of the month of January symbolises spiritual/ holistic depth due to painful experiences.

The year 2020 has given you great wisdom which will be a stepping stone in 2021. With strength and trust in yourself, you move towards creating a stable foundation, the skills that you have experienced recently will stand with you. All your investments will show gains.

The month of April could be very traumatic in your love corner, look at the bright side of things or you could enter in anxiety or panic. But it will improve by June.

Be careful about your emotions as it could blind your vision in your career choices, you could be carrying unwanted burdens. Tarot tip go back to your old way of thinking as it always has helps you with solutions.

August / September/October are your prime months. Whatever you touch, it will turn to gold. Take care of your health in October as some minor issues related to your back are indicated in the cards.

By the end of 2021, you would have some great opportunities and by the grace of God, these will fill you with spiritual and energetic realms. You are a good old soul, so universal guidance will always favour you.

2020 was a rough year for Padukone, after her name cropped up in the alleged Bollywood drug nexus while probing the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The couple marked their New Year with a family trip to Ranthambore, in Rajasthan.

On work front, Deepika is awaiting the release of the cricket drama '83 with Ranveer Singh in the lead, and is also working in director Shakun Batra's untitled next film with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Besides that Ranveer will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s "Cirkus" and YRF’s “Jayeshbhai Jordaar.”